Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Falls 1.51%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd lost 1.51% today to trade at Rs 1065.5. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.16% to quote at 15282.91. The index is up 7.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd decreased 0.91% and Nestle India Ltd lost 0.87% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 40.9 % over last one year compared to the 56.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 11875 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40165 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1138.5 on 03 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 644 on 24 Feb 2021.

