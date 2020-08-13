Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 2.95%, gains for third straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 710.3, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.78% in last one year as compared to a 2.47% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.91% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 57.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

