AMD Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Electrotherm (India) Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd, Nandan Denim Ltd and Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2020.

AMD Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 19.08 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 58025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2196 shares in the past one month.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 138.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6117 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 167.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 923 shares in the past one month.

Nandan Denim Ltd gained 19.95% to Rs 24.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3867 shares in the past one month.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd rose 16.17% to Rs 67.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5135 shares in the past one month.

