eClerx Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

K P R Mill Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and EIH Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2020.

K P R Mill Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and EIH Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2020.

eClerx Services Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 620.5 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19748 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11611 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd soared 14.05% to Rs 564.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10502 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Forge Ltd surged 10.41% to Rs 480. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd advanced 9.88% to Rs 32.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

EIH Ltd gained 9.68% to Rs 74.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90998 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)