Godrej Properties acquires land parcel in upmarket residential area in Mumbai

Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired a land parcel to develop a luxury project near Carmichael Road, an upmarket residential area in Mumbai.

Spread across approximately 0.5 acres, the site is located at one of India's most prestigious and sought after residential locations.

The land was purchased from the Karam Chand Thapar (KCT) group.

