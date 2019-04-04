National Bank of Bahrain selects TCS BaNCS for Core Banking

-
ALSO READ
TCS BaNCS to Power Harbin Bank's Transformation into an lnternational Brand
TCS implements TCS BaNCS for Central Bank of Kuwait
TCS implements TCS BaNCS for Payments for Japan's MUFG Bank
TCS BaNCS Cloud available on Amazon Web Services
TCS' Quartz Blockchain Solution powers cross-broder data exchange in Africa
-
Tata Consultancy Services announced that National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), a leading bank in the region, has selected TCS BaNCS for Core Banking as part of its digital transformation to diversify its business lines, deliver superior customer experience, and leverage the power of an extended and connected ecosystem.
TCS BaNCS is a comprehensive and contemporary solution that will standardize and streamline NBB's operations across multiple countries where the Bank operates, including its home market of Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, where NBB is continuing to expand its presence and activities.
The solution spans customer management, loans, deposits, payments, origination, Islamic banking and liquidity management for retail and corporate banking and will enable a unified customer experience across multiple channels while leveraging multi-country and multi-entity capabilities.
Additionally, NBB is looking to collaborate and integrate with the emerging ecosystem of Fintechs in the region's banking and financial industry by leveraging TCS BaNCS' open APis, digitalized workflows, and cognitive capabilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU