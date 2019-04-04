Godrej Properties adds a new luxury residential project in Mumbai

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into a joint venture with a renowned developer to develop a 4.25 acres sea-facing property in the prime suburban micro-market of Bandra West, Mumbai.

The project will offer approximately 1 lakh square meters (approximately 1.1 million square feet) of saleable area and will be developed as a luxury residential project.

Located at the doorstep of the Sandra - Worli Sea link, this project will offer outstanding connectivity to all parts of the city including the domestic and international airports, Sandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and Worli.

This project will provide its residents one of the most desirable addresses in Mumbai while also offering unobstructed sea views from most apartments.

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 09:54 IST

