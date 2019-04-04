Godrej Properties adds a new luxury residential project in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties ties up with Pune-based developer for 6 projects
Godrej Properties Q2 net profit rises to Rs 20.57 cr
Godrej Properties enters into partnership to develop six new projects in Pune
Godrej Properties posts Rs 42 cr profit in Q3 FY'19
Godrej Properties posts Rs 42-cr net profit in Q3, clocks record Rs 1,504 cr housing sales
-
Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into a joint venture with a renowned developer to develop a 4.25 acres sea-facing property in the prime suburban micro-market of Bandra West, Mumbai.
The project will offer approximately 1 lakh square meters (approximately 1.1 million square feet) of saleable area and will be developed as a luxury residential project.
Located at the doorstep of the Sandra - Worli Sea link, this project will offer outstanding connectivity to all parts of the city including the domestic and international airports, Sandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and Worli.
This project will provide its residents one of the most desirable addresses in Mumbai while also offering unobstructed sea views from most apartments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU