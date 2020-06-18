Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 2.73%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 41.49% over last one month compared to 21.72% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 10.82% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd gained 2.73% today to trade at Rs 827.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.56% to quote at 1543.6. The index is up 21.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 1.53% and Sunteck Realty Ltd added 0.79% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 26.28 % over last one year compared to the 14.44% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 41.49% over last one month compared to 21.72% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 10.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1020 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23776 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1188 on 05 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 505.95 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)