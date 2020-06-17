Triveni Engg spurts after strong fourth quarter earnings

Triveni Engineering & Industries hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 51.35 after consolidated net profit surged 72.6% to Rs 137.59 crore on 74.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1494.02 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 164.24 crore in Q4 March 2020, up by 84% from Rs 89.26 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total tax expenses in the March quarter rose sharply to Rs 26.65 crore from Rs 9.53 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Income from the sugar business rose 91.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,553.11 while the earnings of the engineering business remained flat Rs 130.28 crore in the fourth quarter.

"In view of the seasonality of the sugar business, the performance results may vary from quarter to quarter," the company said.

Triveni Engineering & Industries is a diversified manufacturing company. It is one amongst the largest integrated sugar manufacturers in India and the market leader in its engineering businesses comprising high speed gears, gearboxes, and water & wastewater treatment solutions.

