JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Goenka Diamond & Jewels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 56.12% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net Loss of Goenka Diamond & Jewels reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 56.12% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.430.98 -56 OPM %-9.30-33.67 -PBDT-0.18-0.47 62 PBT-0.29-0.58 50 NP-0.30-0.59 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU