Goenka Diamond & Jewels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 56.12% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net Loss of Goenka Diamond & Jewels reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 56.12% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.430.98-9.30-33.67-0.18-0.47-0.29-0.58-0.30-0.59

