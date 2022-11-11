Goenka Diamond & Jewels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 56.12% to Rs 0.43 croreNet Loss of Goenka Diamond & Jewels reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 56.12% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.430.98 -56 OPM %-9.30-33.67 -PBDT-0.18-0.47 62 PBT-0.29-0.58 50 NP-0.30-0.59 49
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
