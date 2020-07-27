JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Volumes spurt at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter
Business Standard

CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of CitiPort Financial Services reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 0.260.18 44 OPM %-150.000 -3.850 - PBDT-0.060 0 0.010 0 PBT-0.060 0 0.010 0 NP-0.060 0 0.010 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 11:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU