Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.55% to Rs 29.35 croreNet profit of Smruthi Organics rose 35.29% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.55% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.3532.45 -10 OPM %19.2814.98 -PBDT5.274.06 30 PBT4.173.04 37 NP2.992.21 35
