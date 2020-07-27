Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.55% to Rs 29.35 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics rose 35.29% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.55% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.29.3532.4519.2814.985.274.064.173.042.992.21

