India Cements consolidated net profit declines 69.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.98% to Rs 763.46 croreNet profit of India Cements declined 69.71% to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.98% to Rs 763.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1496.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales763.461496.37 -49 OPM %20.4616.25 -PBDT90.02164.14 -45 PBT28.84102.12 -72 NP19.4764.28 -70
