Golden Tobacco Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd, Aban Offshore Ltd and Capital Trust Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2022.

Golden Tobacco Ltd soared 15.91% to Rs 151.5 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7215 shares in the past one month.

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd surged 14.29% to Rs 52.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95424 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19154 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd spiked 13.19% to Rs 45.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45070 shares in the past one month.

Aban Offshore Ltd spurt 12.42% to Rs 71.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91441 shares in the past one month.

Capital Trust Ltd added 12.34% to Rs 159.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22532 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19583 shares in the past one month.

