Trescon reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Trescon reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5250.00% to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales01.00 -100 023.88 -100 OPM %0-410.00 -0-4.73 - PBDT2.04-3.30 LP 4.230.33 1182 PBT1.92-3.30 LP 3.760.32 1075 NP1.92-2.75 LP 3.210.06 5250

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 09:42 IST

