JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Triumph International Finance India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Asian Hotels (East) standalone net profit rises 22.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 23.32% to Rs 22.88 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (East) rose 22.33% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.32% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.99% to Rs 13.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 92.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.8829.84 -23 92.10103.44 -11 OPM %24.5217.02 -17.5218.46 - PBDT8.717.15 22 25.1229.36 -14 PBT7.974.36 83 22.1524.44 -9 NP3.783.09 22 13.8717.78 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 09:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU