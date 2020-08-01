Asian Hotels (East) standalone net profit rises 22.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.32% to Rs 22.88 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (East) rose 22.33% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.32% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.99% to Rs 13.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 92.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

