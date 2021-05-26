Goldiam International records Q4 PAT at Rs 9 cr

On a consolidated basis, Goldiam International reported a net profit of Rs 9.2 crore in Q4 FY21, higher than net profit of Rs 2.83 crore in Q4 FY20.

During Q4 FY21, total income grew 46.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 131.80 crore as major US retailers started restocking inventory as market demand increased with changing consumer behaviour along with rise in disposable income due to COVID-19 restriction.

EBITDA surged 466% year-on-year to Rs 23.58 crore in Q4 FY21 due to higher revenue generation. EBITDA margin was at 0.2% as on 31 March 2021.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 22.20 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with a pre-tax profit of Rs 3.47 crore in Q4 FY20.

The jewellery exporter recorded 48.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.07 crore on 11.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 406 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

The company said it has an order book size of Rs 200 crore of which lab-grown diamonds constitute 10%. This order book is expected to be executed over the next 4-6 months, e-commerce sales are 20% of total sales, which do not constitute part of the order book.

As of 31st March 2021,the consolidated cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs 310 crore, which is around 51.4% of the total assets.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.

Separately, the board of Goldiam Jewellery, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, at its meeting held on 25 May 2021 has recommended a final dividend of Rs 100 per equity share.

Goldiam International will receive a final dividend of Rs 10 crore (gross) from Goldiam Jewellery.

Goldiam International is an exporter of diamond jewellery. The scrip shed 0.15% to currently trade at Rs 428.45 on the BSE.

