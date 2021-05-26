Bharat Forge Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 674, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 133.74% in last one year as compared to a 64.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 76.78% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 674, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 15291.2. The Sensex is at 50996.27, up 0.71%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 13.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10384.3, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 674.05, up 2.46% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 237.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

