Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 50.72 points or 1.78% at 2802.73 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.71%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.13%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.64%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.01%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 0.9%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.84%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.84%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.47%), and CESC Ltd (down 0.44%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (up 5.19%), K E C International Ltd (up 1.27%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.9%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 355.8 or 0.7% at 50993.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.35 points or 0.6% at 15299.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.48 points or 0.73% at 23523.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.7 points or 0.39% at 7398.17.

On BSE,1925 shares were trading in green, 1102 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

