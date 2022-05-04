Goldiam Intl rises on securing exports orders worth Rs 100 crore

Goldiam International gained 3.08% to Rs 149.05 after the company announced the receipt of additional export orders worth of Rs 100 crore from its International clients.

The orders are for the manufacturing of diamond studded gold jewellery.

Goldiam International is an exporter of diamond jewellery.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 1.57% to Rs 39.58 crore on a 39.24% increase in sales to Rs 218.19 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

