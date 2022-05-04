Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd stays slippery

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 84, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 54.9% in last one year as compared to a 15.6% rally in NIFTY and a 38.61% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 84, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1% on the day, quoting at 16898.75. The Sensex is at 56430.94, down 0.96%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has lost around 9.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 13.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2158.65, down 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

