United Spirits Ltd sees sustained losses

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 839.8, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 54.9% in last one year as compared to a 15.6% rally in NIFTY and a 12.12% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 839.8, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1% on the day, quoting at 16898.75. The Sensex is at 56430.94, down 0.96%.United Spirits Ltd has eased around 9.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38285.3, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 843.2, down 0.76% on the day. United Spirits Ltd jumped 54.9% in last one year as compared to a 15.6% rally in NIFTY and a 12.12% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 69.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

