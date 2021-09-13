Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 93.84 points or 0.54% at 17333.38 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 3.28%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.04%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.86%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.56%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.17%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.71%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.76%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.69%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 93.28 or 0.16% at 58211.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.55 points or 0.1% at 17352.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 187.82 points or 0.68% at 27832.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.89 points or 0.33% at 8535.24.

On BSE,1681 shares were trading in green, 1480 were trading in red and 214 were unchanged.

