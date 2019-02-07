Good Q3 result powers Indraprastha Gas

rose 2.19% to Rs 305 at 10:01 IST on BSE after the company reported 19.33% rise in net profit to Rs 197.99 crore on 28.82% rise in total income to Rs 1548.74 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 6 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 88.75 points, or 0.24% to 37,063.98

On the BSE, 72,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 307.35 and a low of Rs 293.40 so far during the day.

said that CNG sales volume has increased by 13% and PNG sales volumes increased by 10% in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. Product wise, CNG recorded sales of Rs 1248 crore, registering a growth of 26% and PNG recorded sales of Rs 413 crore registering a growth of 35% over previous year.

retails CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in and adjoining cities of Ghaziabad, and Greater

