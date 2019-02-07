AstraZeneca Pharma sizzles after turnaround Q3 result

Pharma India jumped 10.37% to Rs 1,772.70 at 09:25 IST on BSE after the company reported net profit of Rs 29.09 crore in Q3 December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 10.35 crore in Q3 December 2017.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 114.20 points, or 0.31% to 37,089.43

On the BSE, 2,113 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 900 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,825 and a low of Rs 1,672 so far during the day.

Pharma India's net sales rose 67.41% to Rs 215.19 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Pharma India is the operating company covering manufacturing, sales and marketing activities. It has an innovative portfolio to address the unmet needs in such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, &

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)