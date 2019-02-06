Cipla spurts after announcing Q3 result

gained 4.55% to Rs 532 at 15:15 IST on BSE after after the company announced its Q3 December 2018 result during market hours today, 6 February 2019.

On the BSE, 3.13 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 536 and a low of Rs 504.40 so far during the day.

Cipla's consolidated profit after tax fell 17% to Rs 332 crore on 2% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 4008 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 12% to Rs 720 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, said the company's US business has delivered strongly in Q3 December 2018 as a result of scale-up of new launches.

is a global company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

