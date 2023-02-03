Goodluck India consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.63% to Rs 700.81 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India declined 8.73% to Rs 18.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.63% to Rs 700.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 696.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.700.81696.436.886.8036.3334.2028.0627.0518.4020.16

