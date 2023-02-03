JUST IN
Goodluck India consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.63% to Rs 700.81 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India declined 8.73% to Rs 18.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.63% to Rs 700.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 696.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales700.81696.43 1 OPM %6.886.80 -PBDT36.3334.20 6 PBT28.0627.05 4 NP18.4020.16 -9

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:57 IST

