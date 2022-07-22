Goodyear India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup, Manugraph India Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2022.

Goodyear India Ltd tumbled 9.38% to Rs 1035.05 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5934 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 7.47% to Rs 221.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 170 shares in the past one month.

Manugraph India Ltd lost 7.35% to Rs 13.99. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1437 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2435 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup plummeted 6.23% to Rs 16.26. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd slipped 5.83% to Rs 61.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6097 shares in the past one month.

