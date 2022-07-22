Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 42.34 points or 0.94% at 4459.12 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (down 2.31%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.08%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.29%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.13%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.99%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.92%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.9%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.02%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.48%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.52%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 332.28 or 0.6% at 56014.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.4 points or 0.57% at 16700.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.4 points or 0.18% at 26765.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.01 points or 0.04% at 8342.45.

On BSE,1695 shares were trading in green, 1532 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)