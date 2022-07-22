Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 31.02 points or 0.83% at 3688.95 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.08%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.97%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.91%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.61%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 1.29%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.13%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.05%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.99%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.9%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 5.75%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.94%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.48%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 332.28 or 0.6% at 56014.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.4 points or 0.57% at 16700.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.4 points or 0.18% at 26765.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.01 points or 0.04% at 8342.45.

On BSE,1695 shares were trading in green, 1532 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

