Information Technology shares edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 216.26 points or 0.75% at 28712.76 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 4.16%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 4%),Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 2.75%),Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 2.74%),Subex Ltd (down 2.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cyient Ltd (down 1.91%), NELCO Ltd (down 1.85%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.82%), Aptech Ltd (down 1.48%), and Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 1.41%).

On the other hand, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 7.09%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.02%), and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 3.29%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 332.28 or 0.6% at 56014.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.4 points or 0.57% at 16700.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.4 points or 0.18% at 26765.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.01 points or 0.04% at 8342.45.

On BSE,1695 shares were trading in green, 1532 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)