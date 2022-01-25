Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cartrade Tech Ltd, I G Petrochemicals Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 January 2022.

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd lost 8.08% to Rs 404.2 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1287 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2523 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd crashed 6.34% to Rs 719.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18715 shares in the past one month.

I G Petrochemicals Ltd tumbled 6.10% to Rs 651.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4466 shares in the past one month.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd dropped 5.47% to Rs 379.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd pared 5.20% to Rs 207. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21710 shares in the past one month.

