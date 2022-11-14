Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 51.94% to Rs 5.82 croreNet loss of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reported to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 51.94% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.8212.11 -52 OPM %-22.8534.27 -PBDT-1.953.43 PL PBT-2.023.37 PL NP-2.022.64 PL
