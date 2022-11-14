Intense Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 21.01 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies rose 31.45% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 21.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.0117.2628.4226.776.104.435.764.214.433.37

