RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.39% to Rs 1701.60 croreNet loss of RPSG Ventures reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 1701.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1599.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1701.601599.39 6 OPM %8.9212.46 -PBDT118.84179.34 -34 PBT42.22109.10 -61 NP-0.5512.87 PL
