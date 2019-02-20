Golden Crest Education & Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreGolden Crest Education & Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU