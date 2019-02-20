McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 193.30 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.48% in the December 2018 quarter
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 20.33% in the September 2018 quarter
Panama Petrochem standalone net profit declines 38.44% in the September 2018 quarter
J K Cements standalone net profit declines 30.55% in the September 2018 quarter
Wheels India registers net profit of Rs 22.67 crore in Q2
-
Sales decline 10.89% to Rs 270.36 croreNet Loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 193.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 143.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 270.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 303.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales270.36303.41 -11 OPM %-56.89-24.34 -PBDT-190.79-170.00 -12 PBT-193.30-173.54 -11 NP-193.30-143.85 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU