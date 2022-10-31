India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 219.63 Cr

India's active caseload currently stands at 17,912. In the last 24 hours, 1,326 new cases and 1,723 recoveries have been recorded.

The daily positivity rate is 1.59%. The recovery rate currently is at 98.78%. Under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 219.63 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.02 cr Second Dose and 22.08 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far.

