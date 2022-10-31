India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 219.63 Cr

-
ALSO READ
India COVID-19 vaccination coverage exeeds 216.17 Cr
India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.41 Cr
India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 219.56 Cr
India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 219.58 Cr
India's Active Covid Cases Stands At 1,23,535
-
The daily positivity rate is 1.59%. The recovery rate currently is at 98.78%. Under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 219.63 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.02 cr Second Dose and 22.08 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU