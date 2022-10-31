Nagpur to Pune journey will be possible in 8 hrs: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that Nagpur to Pune journey will be possible in eight hours.

In a series of tweets he said considering the inconvenience to commuters currently traveling from Nagpur to Pune, the Nagpur-Mumbai Samridhi Mahamarg will be connected to the newly proposed Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Access Control Green Expressway near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).

He said this road will be constructed with a completely new alignment by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Gadkari said this will make it possible to travel from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in two and half hours and from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in five and half hours through Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)