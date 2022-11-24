JUST IN
Government To Monetize 9 Majors Ports Between FY22-25 Under NMP

Capital Market 

The Government of India is prioritizing maritime development to enable ports to identify and resolve bottlenecks in enhancing multimodal connectivity, Union MoS, Shri Shantanu Thakur said while addressing the PM GatiShakti Multimodal Maritime Summit 2022. Speaking about the PM GatiShakti masterplan, the minister underscored that the initiative would accrue 'huge benefits to the state government' by streamlining project timeframes.

Minister Thakur also highlighted the targets for the ministry, underlining that assets spread across nine major ports have been considered for monetisation between FY22-25 under the National Monetisation Programme. In addition, eleven industrial corridors and two defence industrial corridors are planned for development to improve the operational efficiency and capacity utilisation of existing port assets.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 11:13 IST

