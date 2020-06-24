Government Will Facilitate And Support Private Sector For Developing Sustainable Transportation System: Nitin Gadkari

Mr Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Govt of India said that priority of the government is to develop indigenous, low carbon, sustainable, economically viable, pollution-free and cost-effective transportation system, which also provides comfort to the poor people of the country. While launching the 'India Roadmap on Low Carbon and Sustainable Mobility (Decarbonisation of Indian Transport Sector)' report developed by FICCI and supported by knowledge partners, WWF-India, PPMC (Paris Process on Mobility and Climate), and Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, Mr Gadkari said that the government will play the role of a facilitator and support the private sector in its initiatives for developing sustainable transportation system.

Mr Gadkari said that the industry should consider various aspects of sustainable transportation system which comprises low carbon fuels, electric vehicles, water transportation, conversion of diesel vehicles to LNG and CNG, use of ethanol, methanol and hydrogen fuels for vehicles. Industry should then reach out to concerned state governments and ministries and suggest changes in the policies for developing implementable and economically viable projects. Mr Gadkari said that the industry should look at public private partnerships and adopt an integrated approach for developing new models of transportation. There is a need to decongest metro cities and urged the industry to create industrial clusters and smart cities. He added that to decrease migration of rural population to urban areas, there is a need to concentrate on upliftment of agriculture sector, tribal and village population.

