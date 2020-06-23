Refinery Production Of Petroleum Products Tanks 21.26% In May 2020

Domestic Crude oil production during May, 2020 was 2602.40 TMT which is 3.46% lower than target and 7.06% lower when compared with May 2019. Cumulative crude oil production during April-May, 2020 was 5148.22 TMT which is 2.47% and 6.71% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Crude Oil Processed during May, 2020 was 16347.13 TMT which is 22.88% lower than the target for the month and 24.24% lower when compared with May, 2019. Cumulative crude throughput during April-May, 2020 was 31092.30 TMT which is 22.47% and 26.46% lower than target for the period and crude throughput during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Refinery production of Petroleum Products during May, 2020 was 17281.78 TMT which is 20.15% lower than the target for the month and 21.26% lower when compared with May, 2019. Cumulative production during April-May, 2020 was 33241.59 TMT which is 18.98% and 22.68% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

