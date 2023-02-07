Govind Poy Oxygen standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Govind Poy Oxygen standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its hydrocarbon biz
Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Linde India standalone net profit rises 45.54% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.84% to Rs 2.56 croreNet profit of Govind Poy Oxygen rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.84% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.562.21 16 OPM %11.722.71 -PBDT0.310.16 94 PBT0.150.10 50 NP0.140.09 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU