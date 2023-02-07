Govind Poy Oxygen standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.84% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net profit of Govind Poy Oxygen rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.84% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.562.2111.722.710.310.160.150.100.140.09

