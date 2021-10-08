Minister Of Road Transport & Highways Emphasizes On Reducing Logistic Costs Below 10% For Making Retail Market More Competitive

-
ALSO READ
MEP Infrastructure Developers update on NHAI road project in Maharashtra
PNC Infratech gains on declaring appointed date for highway project
H G Infra declared as L-1 bidder for road project in Delhi
Dilip Buildcon gains after subsidiary executes concession agreement with NHAI
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Says Share Of Natural Gas In Primary Energy Mix Envisaged To Increase To 15% By 2030
-
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari emphasized on reduction of logistic costs below 10% for makingretail market more competitive and boosting economic growth. Addressing the inaugural session of M&M & IIM Ahmedabad MPOWER Series he said that the government is focusing on integrated infrastructure development through the announcement of the National Infra Pipeline and Gati-Shakti programs.
He said it has been planned to construct 25,000 kilometers of National highways within the next 2 years. The Minister said under the National Infrastructure pipeline program, a roadmap of 2,800 projects has been planned with a length of over 1 lakh kilometers. He said flagship Bharatmala pariyojana has planned development of 34,800 km of highways connecting major urban and economic centers throughout the nation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU