Minister Of Road Transport & Highways Emphasizes On Reducing Logistic Costs Below 10% For Making Retail Market More Competitive

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari emphasized on reduction of logistic costs below 10% for makingretail market more competitive and boosting economic growth. Addressing the inaugural session of M&M & IIM Ahmedabad MPOWER Series he said that the government is focusing on integrated infrastructure development through the announcement of the National Infra Pipeline and Gati-Shakti programs.

He said it has been planned to construct 25,000 kilometers of National highways within the next 2 years. The Minister said under the National Infrastructure pipeline program, a roadmap of 2,800 projects has been planned with a length of over 1 lakh kilometers. He said flagship Bharatmala pariyojana has planned development of 34,800 km of highways connecting major urban and economic centers throughout the nation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)