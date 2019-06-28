Govt to go ahead with Air India Disinvestment

Continued support from the govt had resulted in improvement of financial & operational performance of Air India

In a meeting on 28 June 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had in-principle approved the consideration for strategic disinvestment of Air India & its five subsidiaries. An Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) was constituted by CCEA for this.

In an AISAM Meeting held on 28 March 2018, which is last year, it was decided that due to issues like volatile crude oil prices & adverse fluctuations in exchange rates, the atmosphere was not conducive for the disinvestment. But this was last year.

However, continued support from the govt had resulted in improvement of financial & operational performance of Air India. As per the recommendations of AISAM, the govt will now go ahead with the process of disinvestment of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)