Goyal Associates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 813.51% to Rs 3.38 croreNet profit of Goyal Associates reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 813.51% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 990.16% to Rs 6.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.380.37 814 6.650.61 990 OPM %-7.69-18.92 --9.47-9.84 - PBDT0.13-0.07 LP -0.63-0.06 -950 PBT0.13-0.07 LP -0.63-0.06 -950 NP0.13-0.07 LP -0.63-0.06 -950
