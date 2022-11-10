JUST IN
GP Petroleums standalone net profit declines 10.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.18% to Rs 204.26 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums declined 10.15% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.18% to Rs 204.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales204.26146.76 39 OPM %4.047.06 -PBDT9.559.76 -2 PBT8.869.03 -2 NP6.026.70 -10

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:30 IST

