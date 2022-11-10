GP Petroleums standalone net profit declines 10.15% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 75.10% in the March 2022 quarter
Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 210.00% in the March 2022 quarter
Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 37.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 91.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Sital Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 39.18% to Rs 204.26 croreNet profit of GP Petroleums declined 10.15% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.18% to Rs 204.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales204.26146.76 39 OPM %4.047.06 -PBDT9.559.76 -2 PBT8.869.03 -2 NP6.026.70 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU