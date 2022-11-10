GP Petroleums standalone net profit declines 10.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.18% to Rs 204.26 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums declined 10.15% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.18% to Rs 204.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.204.26146.764.047.069.559.768.869.036.026.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)