GPT Infraprojects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd, Tarmat Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd and Nahar Polyfilms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2021.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd spiked 15.74% to Rs 91.2 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11287 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9670 shares in the past one month.

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd surged 14.87% to Rs 105.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46504 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd soared 10.92% to Rs 74.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16909 shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 354.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6995 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 232.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30185 shares in the past one month.

