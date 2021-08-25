Volumes jump at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

Team Lease Services Ltd witnessed volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 266.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1205 shares
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 August 2021.
Team Lease Services Ltd witnessed volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 266.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1205 shares. The stock dropped 0.39% to Rs.3,995.10. Volumes stood at 441 shares in the last session.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd notched up volume of 7.57 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 241.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3135 shares. The stock rose 0.73% to Rs.623.85. Volumes stood at 1828 shares in the last session.
Grindwell Norton Ltd registered volume of 10.48 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 69.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15146 shares. The stock rose 0.62% to Rs.1,267.50. Volumes stood at 37189 shares in the last session.
Godrej Properties Ltd clocked volume of 10.99 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 59.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18348 shares. The stock lost 0.48% to Rs.1,451.50. Volumes stood at 10143 shares in the last session.
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd witnessed volume of 35.9 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 59.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60739 shares. The stock increased 1.41% to Rs.249.00. Volumes stood at 36405 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU