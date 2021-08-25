Volumes jump at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

Team Lease Services Ltd witnessed volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 266.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1205 shares

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 August 2021.

Team Lease Services Ltd witnessed volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 266.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1205 shares. The stock dropped 0.39% to Rs.3,995.10. Volumes stood at 441 shares in the last session.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd notched up volume of 7.57 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 241.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3135 shares. The stock rose 0.73% to Rs.623.85. Volumes stood at 1828 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd registered volume of 10.48 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 69.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15146 shares. The stock rose 0.62% to Rs.1,267.50. Volumes stood at 37189 shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd clocked volume of 10.99 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 59.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18348 shares. The stock lost 0.48% to Rs.1,451.50. Volumes stood at 10143 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd witnessed volume of 35.9 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 59.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60739 shares. The stock increased 1.41% to Rs.249.00. Volumes stood at 36405 shares in the last session.

