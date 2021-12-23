GPT Infraprojects surges on order win worth Rs 188 cr

-
GPT Infraprojects soared 8.16% to Rs 82.15 after the company bagged a deal valued at Rs 187.81 crore.
The Rs 187.81 crore project entails the construction of cable stayed Road over Bridge (ROB) near Byculla Railway Station between Sandhurst Road - Byculla Stations on CSTM - Dadar Section in Mumbai division of Central Railway. GPT Infraprojects secured the order from the Office of the General Manager, Tender & Contract, Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation.
The company has current orders in hand of nearly Rs 2,072 crore including cumulative order inflow of Rs 188 crore in the current financial year, the press release highlighted.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 80.4% drop in net profit to Rs 1.07 crore in Q2 September 2021 on a 10.4% fall in net sales to Rs 128.41 crore in Q2 September 2020.
GPT Infraprojects, the flagship company of GPT Group, is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions - Infrastructure and Sleepers.
